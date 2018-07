After a record performance at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, we sit down with Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout, 12-year old Jillian Crooks and Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and CBAC Head Coach Caleb Miller.

Help us congratulate Jillian, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

