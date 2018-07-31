Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CNB Athlete of the Week: RaShaad Powery, Future S.C.

July 31, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Future Sports Club’s RaShaad Powery is headed to England.

After a successful tour with West Virginia’s Tri-State Elite football team, the young Caymanian is headed to the English Football League’s (EFL) Bolton Wanderers in October 2018 to participate in their Pro Club Experience Training Program. According to Excel Sports Management, only 4 out of 50 players were selected for this opportunity.

Help us congratulate RaShaad, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

