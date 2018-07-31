CNB Athlete of the Week: RaShaad Powery, Future S.C.

Future Sports Club’s RaShaad Powery is headed to England.

After a successful tour with West Virginia’s Tri-State Elite football team, the young Caymanian is headed to the English Football League’s (EFL) Bolton Wanderers in October 2018 to participate in their Pro Club Experience Training Program. According to Excel Sports Management, only 4 out of 50 players were selected for this opportunity.

Help us congratulate RaShaad, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

