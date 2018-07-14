Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Community officers use local knowledge to find ailing woman

July 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Community officers used their local knowledge of Windsor Park to help an elderly woman in a medical emgergency at her apartment. The woman was unable to provide her name or exact physical address at the time of the incident.

The RCIPS said, in a statement Friday (13 July,) the incident happened last Monday (2 July.) The woman had fallen to the floor inside her apartment.  She was having difficulty breathing and was unable to get up. She called 911 and based on the description of the circumstances and officers knowledge of the area George Town community police officers were able to determine the location and identity of the woman and respond. Shift commander Sargent Roje Williams, who coordinated the effort to find the woman, said it the incident stresses the importance of community-RCIPS relationships.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

