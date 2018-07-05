Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Constitution Commission endorses proposed Constitution changes, calls for some of their own

July 4, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Constitution Commission supports the Premier’s plans to remove the UK’s power to legislate for Cayman.
Today (4 July) the Commission released its response on Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s proposed changes saying while members agree areas like the Queen’s Reserve powers and the UK parliamentary powers need to be clarified they also had some changes of their own.

They said clarification is needed on the appointment of the Premier and the constitutional recognition of the appointment and roles of councilors, as well as, residency requirements for voters and those contesting elections. They said these elements also need attention when the review process begins.
To read the Commission’s full response head over to: http://www.constitutionalcommission.ky

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

