Cruise shipper pleads guilty to assault

An American cruise shipper pled guilty to one of three charges laid against him.

New Yorker Aries Woodson appeared in court on Friday where he admitted to assaulting his female companion aboard a cruise ship.

Mr. Woodson was arrested on Wednesday in international waters. When police boarded the vessel, they also found a quantity of ganja in his cabin. He was charged with possession of ganja and resisting arrest. But he pleaded not guilty to those offences.

The woman in the incident was hospitalised. She was treated and later discharged. Mister Woodson was also hospitalised in critical condition after his arrest. Police say he had a medical issue.

They did not disclose happened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

