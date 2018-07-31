Culling green iguanas: do we have local capacity for large scale removal?

The Department of Environment is in the beginning stages of a government-funded initiative aimed at a large scale removal of the invasive green iguana in Grand Cayman…

Tuesday, the DOE is expected to issue a ‘request for information’ to gather information in order to assist in determining local capacity to deliver green iguana culling services.

Maria Yapelli of Spinion Ltd, a company on the front lines of the green iguana invasion, joined Cayman 27’s Joe Avary to discuss the issue further.

