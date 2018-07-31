Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Culling green iguanas: do we have local capacity for large scale removal?

July 30, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment is in the beginning stages of a government-funded initiative aimed at a large scale removal of the invasive green iguana in Grand Cayman…

Tuesday, the DOE is expected to issue a ‘request for information’ to gather information in order to assist in determining local capacity to deliver green iguana culling services.

Maria Yapelli of Spinion Ltd, a company on the front lines of the green iguana invasion, joined Cayman 27’s Joe Avary to discuss the issue further.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: