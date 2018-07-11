Darts: Cayman ties for 7th overall at Americas Cup

The Cayman Darts Association’s fifteen national players tied for seventh overall at the 9th Americas Cup Monday (9 July) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Grouped with eventual runner-up Canada who scored 42 points in group stage, along with host nation T and T second (34 points) and Barbados third (31 points), Cayman would place fourth with 18 points and tied for the seventh overall with Jamaica of Group B. The United States would top the group stage with 47 points and defeat Canada 7-5 in the finals.

The Youth Boys Finals saw Cayman’s Adrian Anglin lose 3-1 to Canada’s Donovan Pilon. The 17-year-old was the Caribbean Youth runner-up in 2016. Anglin was the only finalist in the team event for Cayman.

The Caribbean Championships kicks off Tuesday (10 July). It is the second leg of the regional event focusing on individual competition.

Here is a look at all the results from the Americas Cup from aodarts.com:

Final

USA 7 – 5 Canada Semi-Finals

Canada 8 – 4 Bahamas

USA 8 – 1 Trinidad and Tobago Group A

42 – Canada

34 – Trinidad and Tobago

31 – Barbados

18 – Cayman Islands

5 – Brazil Group B

47 – USA

28 – Bahamas

27 – Guyana

18 – Jamaica

10 – Turks and Caicos WOMEN’S SINGLES 1st – Sandy Hudson (USA)

2nd – Maria Mason (Canada)

3-4 – Lisa Ayers (USA), Danna Foster (Canada)

5-8 – Shondell Hyles (Guyana), Melisa Smartt (Guyana), Mary Correia (Guyana), Jennifer Reid (Jamaica) MEN’S SINGLES 1st – Robin Albury (Bahamas)

2nd – Anthony Forde (Barbados)

3-4 – Tom Sawyer (USA), Shane Sawyer (Bahamas)

5-8 – Luis Merlano (Guyana), Robbie Phillips (USA), Lynford Jonas (Jamaica), Sudesh Fitzgerald (Guyana)

