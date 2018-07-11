Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Darts: Cayman ties for 7th overall at Americas Cup

July 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Darts Association’s fifteen national players tied for seventh overall at the 9th Americas Cup Monday (9 July) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Grouped with eventual runner-up Canada who scored 42 points in group stage, along with host nation T and T second (34 points) and Barbados third (31 points), Cayman would place fourth with 18 points and tied for the seventh overall with Jamaica of Group B. The United States would top the group stage with 47 points and defeat Canada 7-5 in the finals.

The Youth Boys Finals saw Cayman’s Adrian Anglin lose 3-1 to Canada’s Donovan Pilon. The 17-year-old was the Caribbean Youth runner-up in 2016. Anglin was the only finalist in the team event for Cayman.

The Caribbean Championships kicks off Tuesday (10 July). It is the second leg of the regional event focusing on individual competition.

Here is a look at all the results from the Americas Cup from aodarts.com:

Final
USA  7 – 5  Canada

Semi-Finals
Canada  8 – 4  Bahamas
USA  8 – 1  Trinidad and Tobago

Group A
42 – Canada
34 – Trinidad and Tobago
31 – Barbados
18 – Cayman Islands
5 – Brazil

Group B
47 – USA
28 – Bahamas
27 – Guyana
18 – Jamaica
10 – Turks and Caicos

WOMEN’S SINGLES

1st – Sandy Hudson (USA)
2nd – Maria Mason (Canada)
3-4 – Lisa Ayers (USA), Danna Foster (Canada)
5-8 – Shondell Hyles (Guyana), Melisa Smartt (Guyana), Mary Correia (Guyana), Jennifer Reid (Jamaica)

MEN’S SINGLES

1st – Robin Albury (Bahamas)
2nd – Anthony Forde (Barbados)
3-4 – Tom Sawyer (USA), Shane Sawyer (Bahamas)
5-8 – Luis Merlano (Guyana), Robbie Phillips (USA), Lynford Jonas (Jamaica), Sudesh Fitzgerald (Guyana)

 

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

