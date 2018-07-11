Darts: Cayman ties for 7th overall at Americas Cup

The Cayman Darts Association’s fifteen national players tied for seventh overall at the 9th Americas Cup Monday (9 July) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Grouped with eventual runner-up Canada who scored 42 points in group stage, along with host nation T and T second (34 points) and Barbados third (31 points), Cayman would place fourth with 18 points and tied for the seventh overall with Jamaica of Group B. The United States would top the group stage with 47 points and defeat Canada 7-5 in the finals.
The Youth Boys Finals saw Cayman’s Adrian Anglin lose 3-1 to Canada’s Donovan Pilon. The 17-year-old was the Caribbean Youth runner-up in 2016. Anglin was the only finalist in the team event for Cayman.
The Caribbean Championships kicks off Tuesday (10 July). It is the second leg of the regional event focusing on individual competition.
Here is a look at all the results from the Americas Cup from aodarts.com:
Final
USA 7 – 5 Canada
Semi-Finals
Canada 8 – 4 Bahamas
USA 8 – 1 Trinidad and Tobago
Group A
42 – Canada
34 – Trinidad and Tobago
31 – Barbados
18 – Cayman Islands
5 – Brazil
Group B
47 – USA
28 – Bahamas
27 – Guyana
18 – Jamaica
10 – Turks and Caicos
WOMEN’S SINGLES
1st – Sandy Hudson (USA)
2nd – Maria Mason (Canada)
3-4 – Lisa Ayers (USA), Danna Foster (Canada)
5-8 – Shondell Hyles (Guyana), Melisa Smartt (Guyana), Mary Correia (Guyana), Jennifer Reid (Jamaica)
MEN’S SINGLES
1st – Robin Albury (Bahamas)
2nd – Anthony Forde (Barbados)
3-4 – Tom Sawyer (USA), Shane Sawyer (Bahamas)
5-8 – Luis Merlano (Guyana), Robbie Phillips (USA), Lynford Jonas (Jamaica), Sudesh Fitzgerald (Guyana)
