Deadline for CCMI Ocean Awards nominations fast approaching

Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is celebrating twenty years of research and education with its inaugural Ocean awards, but time is running out for nominations.

The awards will honour scientists, innovators, and ocean conservation companies, as well as tourism advocates and community ocean lovers.

The Ocean Awards will be presented at CCMI’s Festival of the Seas gala 3 November at Grand Old House.

Nominations will be accepted through8 July.

There are seven categories:

Local Hero Award (People’s choice): This award will recognize an individual or group who has had the most positive impact on the marine environment in our community this year. Nominees for this award must have taken a lead role in initiating a positive impact or influencing a movement to benefit our marine environment. Nominees could have also seen a significant milestone in a previously initiated movement or effort. The winner will be recognized as a leader on marine conservation issues in the Cayman Islands. Scientist of the Year: This award will recognize an outstanding individual or team that has made the most important scientific contribution to the ocean this year. Nominees for this award must have made a scientific publication or have contributed to critical scientific research this year that will be used to benefit the marine environment and contribute to marine conservation and marine health.

Innovator of the Year: This award will recognize an individual or group who has done the most to drive innovation for the benefit of the health of the ocean. Nominees must have made commitments and action that will have a positive impact on the health of the ocean. This can include business or companies that have made an effort to move towards zero impact or lessen their impact on the marine environment and can include innovative technologies that will create a similar effect.

Tourism Advocate of the Year: This award will recognize a tourism related entity, person, or effort that drives sustainable and responsible tourism initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

Rising Star: This award will recognize a rising star in the Cayman Islands community. Nominees for this award must be under the age of 25 and have participated in programs that work to preserve marine health.

Ocean Conservation Company of the Year: This award will recognize a company in the Cayman Islands that has done the most to preserve marine health and the future of our oceans. Nominees must have either committed to work hands on to benefit the health of our ocean or made considerable contributions to the benefit of our marine environments. This can be in the form of supporting existing research and initiatives or creating their own initiatives including technology or working towards a zero-impact company.

Community Ocean Lover: This award will recognize a leader or group of leaders that have done the most to advance public understanding of marine conservation issues or supported initiatives that make a difference to the community. Nominees for this award must have played a leading role in bringing public awareness to marine conservation issues, including initiating activities that bring about public understanding or seen an improvement in a past implementation.

CCMI Lifetime Achievement Award in Coral Reef Conservation: This honorary award will be given to someone who has done the most to move forward and assist coral reef conservation. (No nominations accepted.)

The deadline to submit a nomination is July 8th. Awards will be presented at CCMI’s annual Festival of the Seas gala in November.

Download a nomination form here.

