Decriminalising marijuana? Premier’s Office: There’s no public mandate

July 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Premier’s Office says Cayman will consider regional recommendations to decriminalize ganja and determine the best option for our islands on the matter.
Last week the regional commission on marijuana recommended the drug be decriminalized in the Caribbean. New Caricom Chairman Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said leaders agreed at the 39th Heads of Government meeting which ended Friday (6 July) to review the findings.

“We also agreed that each member state, in accordance with its own circumstances, would determine its own pathway to pursue the law reforms necessary as proposed by the Regional Marijuana Commission,” Mr. Holness said.

As for Cayman the Premier’s Office said, “Each Caricom country will want to consider the report and determine the best option for their own people. This certainly is the case with the Cayman Islands. Indeed there is currently no public mandate for decriminalization of marijuana locally.”

