DEH: garbage collection is a team effort

As the Department of Environmental Health works to restore timely garbage collection service, it’s urging residents to do their part to help the cause.

The DEH is urging the public to keep bins accessible to collection crews at all times, to avoid placing sharp objects like broken glass or syringes in residential waste containers, and for outdoor bins to have a tightly fitting cover and handles, among other things.

“Personally, I would like to see is for the public to understand that this is a joint effort. It’s not just DEH, ok? The guys are hard workers, the majority of the guys, but the way that the garbage was sent out, for them to collect is making it extremely extremely difficult,” said DEH Solid Waste Operations Manager Ronald Dilbert.

To prevent injury that can occur from constant heavy lifting, the DEH is appealing for residents to utilise enclosures that have a gate to the front.

