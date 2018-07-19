DEH looking to fill ‘critical posts’ in quick time

The new temporary leadership team at the Department of Environmental Health told Cayman 27 it is hoping to permanently fill several critical posts as soon as possible.

The DEH said ten positions are currently held by temporary workers.

Acting director Richard Simms says he’s working with HR to fill these vacant posts, hopefully by the end of August.

Meanwhile, acting assistant director Mark Bothwell said the department has already addressed a number of problem employees.

“We do have a few difficult members, we have already dealt with them, and we just want to make things right, we want people to pull up their socks, we expect to get value for money for the Cayman Islands government,” said Mr. Bothwell.

The DEH is working to right the ship after several months of spotty garbage collection service.

