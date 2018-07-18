Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Dog dies of apparent gunshot wound

July 18, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police launch an investigation after finding a dog that died of an apparent gunshot wound. 

Officers discovered the dog in the yard of a garage on Powell Smith Road, in West Bay, on Tuesday (17 July), according to an RCIPS press release. The dog’s owner had discovered the dog’s body near a tree in the yard. 

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area of may have any information to contact the West Bay CID at 949-3999.  Tips can be submitted directly to police via the RCIPS website at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers call centre in Miami free-of-charge at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: