DOI crackdown light shines on construction sites

Immigration’s Enforcement division continued its crackdown on illegal immigrants making 11 arrests and carrying out roughly 30 spot-checks between 15 May and the beginning of this month.

In its operation report issued today (24 July) the division said a number of the arrests related to working without a permit, working outside terms and conditions of a work permit and making false representations.

Operations were conducted on construction sites on Savannah, Spotts, Newlands, North Side and George Town. A search warrant was executed at a house in George Town. One person was arrested for overstaying and working without a permit.

During the operation period repeat offender, Fabian Williams was arrested and a St. Vincent man was also held and deported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

