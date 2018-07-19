Education Ministry refutes Opposition Leader’s claims

The Education Ministry says AstroTurf meant to be installed at the North Side Primary school is not suited for that purpose. North Side lawmaker Ezzard Miller complained that government is not helping fund the installation of the turf at the primary school in North Side.

The material to help fix the damaged playing field at Edna Moyle Primary School is currently held up by Customs and Mr. Miller accused the government of dragging its feet on helping clear the turf from Customs.

Today (18 July) the ministry responded in a statement saying that the project was not included in the budget cycle until the next two years. They also stated the turf was meant to be used indoors and is not suitable to be installed outdoors, as it could cause health and drainage problems. The ministry said it is considering potential options for the field going forward.

