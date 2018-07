An 83-year-old man faces assault and attempted murder charges, while an elderly woman remains in critical condition with several lacerations. Police say just before midnight on Wednesday (4 July) officers responded to a serious assault in the Tropical Gardens neighborhood. RCIPS say the woman was assaulted by a man known to her. She was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for surgery. The man accused of the assault is still in police custody.

