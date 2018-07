Nearly 50 vendors came out Saturday (30 June) for Cayman 27’s Builder’s Expo, brought to you by CIBC.

Nearly 1,000 people swung through during the two-day event.

It gave those looking to build a home or improve their existing home a chance to talk shop with experts in the field.

The best booth award went to Tomlinson Furniture and Mattress Gallery.

The winner of Cayman 27’s US $1,000 gift certificate to Cayman Airways is Leo McTaggart.

