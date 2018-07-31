FCO rejects FOI request on Choudhury probe, Miller questions fairness of investigation

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has refused to grant Cayman 27’s freedom of information request seeking details on the Governor Anwar Choudhury probe and the complaints lodged against him.

Today (30 July) the FCO said in its FOI 0788-18 response said that the information being requested is “personal data relating to third parties, the disclosure of which would contravene one of the data protection principles.”

Meanwhile Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller has written to FCO Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad expressing concerns with the fairness of Governor Choudhury probe.

In letters released over the weekend, Mr. Miller took issue with the handling of the probe, in particular, the way in which communication is being transmitted to the public. He said the public and Mr. Choudhury deserves better.

“I share the concerns of Caymanians about how the investigation of Governor Mr. Anwar Choudhury is being handled, especially management of communication. I support the petition for the return of Mr. Choudhury,” Mr. Miller said.

The petition Mr. Miller has referred too is an anonymous petition being circulated in Cayman calling for Mr. Chodhury’s return. A second petition is being circulated calling for Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson to be confirmed in the post as the first Caymanian Governor.

