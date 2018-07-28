Female cyclist critical after Cayman Brac collision

A female cyclist is in critical condition at Health City after being injured in a collision on Cayman Brac.

The incident happened last night (26 July) around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was air-lifted from Faith Hospital to Health City this morning (27 July.)

According to the RCIPS the woman and a white Hyundai H1 were traveling along Gerrard Smith Avenue when they collided. They were in the same lane, but in opposite directions when the crash occurred. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The Cayman Brac woman was taken to Faith Hospital. The driver of the Hyundai H1 escaped injury. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayman Brac police station at 948-0331.

