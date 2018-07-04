Finance Committee meets as Gov’t requests supplementary budget of $20m

Legislators met in Finance Committee today (3 July) as Government sought a supplementary $20 million towards its current budget.

Half of the money is set to come from government’s reserves and the other half from the Environment Protection Fund (EPF.) Where will that money go?

The Health Ministry requests $8 million to help offset rising indigent and Seafarers health costs. Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said it’s time to look at options to manage such costs, a point Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour agreed with.

“The question is at what point do we put our foot down and say enough is enough and look at moving to a national health insurance system. $35 million short this year, is $35 million next year is $350 million in 10 years,” Mr. Saunders said.

The Health Minister agreed, he said Government is looking at its options.

“I have also asked for a review of the children’s national health policy in terms of free healthcare for children,” Mr. Seymour said.

The Government’s request for the funding was later approved and Mr. Saunders abstained from voting on the EPF withdrawal.

