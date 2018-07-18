Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Flag Football: Champs roll again in week two of CIFFA Premier League

July 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
HSM’s Lady Vipers and the Burger King Panthers continued their strong start Saturday (17 July) scoring wins in week two of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) men’s and women’s Premier League.

The Vipers blanked the Burger King Rebelz 21-0. Vipers quarterback Lisa Malice found Shenelle Frederick for to ice the game in the second half.

“I think the heat got to us today, it was a little frustrating. There’s always room for improvement, we are still working to be a greater team.”

The Panthers edged the Uncle Clem’s Wolves 7-0 thanks to a Brendon Malice touchdown pass to TJ Haye.

“We come together each and every week and we lay it out on the field each and every week. We had a game plan, it’s just a matter of which game plan executes it better, and today we came out victorious.

 

Here is a look at the rest of the scores from Week Two of the CIFFA Premier League:

Men’s results
Maples 14
Hellcats 0
 
Panthers 7
Wolves 0
 
Women’s results
Lynx 20
Sharks 7
 
Vipers 21
Rebelz 0
