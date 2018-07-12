Flag Football: Defending champs victorious in Premier League opener

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) men’s and women’s season kicked off Saturday (7 July) with a statement from both defending champions.

In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers blanked the Maples Jaguars 21-0. In the first half, HSM got a rushing touchdown from Jennifer Choice to take a 7-0 lead. In the second half, Vipers quarterback Lisa Malice threw an 8-yard touchdown to Schmarrah McCarthy to make it 14-0. Malice would add a second passing TD finding Ericia McField for a 22-yard score to solidify the win. McCarthy said the team is gunning for another trophy.

“I think we came out a little slow but we picked it up. I think the key to this game was trapping the quarterback before she was able to get a run-off. We set the tone for the entire season and we are hear to win, a three-peat.”

In the men’s division, the Burger King Panthers edged Maples 13-7. After the Panthers took an 8-0 lead in the first half, Maples quarterback Jamie Stephen found Josh Parsons for an 82-yard bomb down the left sideline for a second half touchdown. A two-point conversation to Fabio Gall would tie the game 8-8 and send it into overtime.

In the added frame, a 6-yard run by Ryan Pull would win the game for the Panthers. BK’s Jermaine Sharpe says the game was a good early season test.

“They had a lot of fast guys, and a lot of talented young players. Most of our guys have been here awhile and are older, but we’ve established a pattern of what we need to do to win.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the scores from Week One of the CIFFA Men’s and Women’s Premier League:

Uncle Clem’s Wolves 7 v 0 Hellcats

Greenhouse Lynx 20 v 0 Red Stripe Wolverines

Maples FS Titans 14 v 6 Miller Lite Hellcats

