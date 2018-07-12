Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Flag Football: Defending champs victorious in Premier League opener

July 11, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) men’s and women’s season kicked off Saturday (7 July) with a statement from both defending champions.

In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers blanked the Maples Jaguars 21-0. In the first half, HSM got a rushing touchdown from Jennifer Choice to take a 7-0 lead. In the second half, Vipers quarterback Lisa Malice threw an 8-yard touchdown to Schmarrah McCarthy to make it 14-0. Malice would add a second passing TD finding Ericia McField for a 22-yard score to solidify the win. McCarthy said the team is gunning for another trophy.

“I think we came out a little slow but we picked it up. I think the key to this game was trapping the quarterback before she was able to get a run-off. We set the tone for the entire season and we are hear to win, a three-peat.”

In the men’s division, the Burger King Panthers edged Maples 13-7. After the Panthers took an 8-0 lead in the first half, Maples quarterback Jamie Stephen found Josh Parsons for an 82-yard bomb down the left sideline for a second half touchdown. A two-point conversation to Fabio Gall would tie the game 8-8 and send it into overtime.

In the added frame, a 6-yard run by Ryan Pull would win the game for the Panthers. BK’s Jermaine Sharpe says the game was a good early season test.

“They had a lot of fast guys, and a lot of talented young players. Most of our guys have been here awhile and are older, but we’ve established a pattern of what we need to do to win.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the scores from Week One of the CIFFA Men’s and Women’s Premier League:

Uncle Clem’s Wolves 7 v 0 Hellcats

Greenhouse Lynx 20 v  0 Red Stripe Wolverines

Maples FS Titans 14 v 6 Miller Lite Hellcats

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
First Name
Last Name
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: