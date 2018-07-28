Flag Football: Wolves, Maples battle in exciting 12-12 OT draw

Week Three of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) saw the Uncle Clem’s Wolves and Maples battle it out at the T.E McField Sports Complex Saturday (22 July) in a 12-12 overtime draw.

Scores from Maples’ Josh Parsons and Wolves’ Josh Whittaker tied the game 6-6 in regulation. In overtime, the teams traded scores with Wolves’ Smarnell Thomas and Maples Michael Swaby finding the end zone. Swaby took a short Parsons pass 50-yards down the right sideline for the score. Wolves’ Ernesto Ebanks says it was a good early season test.

“We came in with a good plan, but we weren’t executing at first. Halfway through, we fought back, but credit to them, they played good as well. Hell of an effort.”

Here is a look at all the scores from week three in the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association:

Men’s Division

Panthers 27

Titans 7

Women’s Division

Wolverines 7

Jaguars 0

Rebelz 7

Sharks 0

Rebelz 12

Jaguars 0

Wolverines 0

Vipers 0

