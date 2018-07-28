Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Sports

Flag Football: Wolves, Maples battle in exciting 12-12 OT draw

July 27, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Week Three of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) saw the Uncle Clem’s Wolves and Maples battle it out at the T.E McField Sports Complex Saturday (22 July) in a 12-12 overtime draw.

Scores from Maples’ Josh Parsons and Wolves’ Josh Whittaker tied the game 6-6 in regulation. In overtime, the teams traded scores with Wolves’ Smarnell Thomas and  Maples Michael Swaby finding the end zone. Swaby took a short Parsons pass 50-yards down the right sideline for the score. Wolves’ Ernesto Ebanks says it was a good early season test.

“We came in with a good plan, but we weren’t executing at first. Halfway through, we fought back, but credit to them, they played good as well. Hell of an effort.”

Here is a look at all the scores from week three in the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association:

Men’s Division

Panthers 27

Titans 7

 

Women’s Division

Wolverines 7

Jaguars 0

 

Rebelz 7

Sharks 0

 

Rebelz 12

Jaguars 0

 

Wolverines 0

Vipers 0

 

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

