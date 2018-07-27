Football: Academy advances to U21 Finals with 5-2 win over Cayman Athletic

Academy Sports Club continued it’s strong week on the pitch, advancing to the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 Finals with a 5-2 win over Cayman Athletic.
Goals from Asher Francis, Oladabo Bailey, Jayden Delonie, Nicholas Chung and Kion Parchmont sealed the victory. Academy Head Coach Jack Brazil said they came well prepared.
“We had a comprehensive plan this week, we analyzed how Athletic play. We know a lot of the players, so we built a game plan that we hoped would exacerbate our strengths and limit theirs while also exploiting their weaknesses and limiting ours.”
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.