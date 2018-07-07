Football: Academy wins Under-17 FA Cup

Connor Crighton, Gunnar Studenhofft and Mason Duval helped Academy Sports Club win the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) to the 2018 FA Cup title Wednesday (4 July) in a 4-1 victory over Cayman Athletic Sports Club.

“I think we had a very good game today, the boys had a lot of fun. We talked at the beginning of being very positive and having a good attitude. Whatever the result, the boys were happy with that. I think it’s great they played so well tonight. I think it’s awesome they won the FA Cup tonight which is an awesome way to end the season.”

Next up for Academy is the Disney Youth Cup 14 July. The club will send four teams to compete.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

