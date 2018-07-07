Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Football: Academy wins Under-17 FA Cup

July 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Connor Crighton, Gunnar Studenhofft and Mason Duval helped Academy Sports Club win the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) to the 2018 FA Cup title Wednesday (4 July) in a 4-1 victory over Cayman Athletic Sports Club.

“I think we had a very good game today, the boys had a lot of fun. We talked at the beginning of being very positive and having a good attitude. Whatever the result, the boys were happy with that. I think it’s great they played so well tonight. I think it’s awesome they won the FA Cup tonight which is an awesome way to end the season.”

Next up for Academy is the Disney Youth Cup 14 July. The club will send four teams to compete.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: