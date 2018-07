The Cayman Islands Football Association announced Friday (27 July) it would host a group stage of the Caribbean Football Union’s (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series.

Group D will see Cayman play Cuba, the US Virgin Islands and Bermuda at the Ed Bush Playing Field for three days starting 18th August.

Here is a look at the entire three days of action:

Group D

Ed Bush Playing Field

18 AUG 6:00pm Cuba v Bermuda 18 AUG 7:45pm Cayman Islands v US Virgin Islands 20 AUG 6:00pm US Virgin Islands v Cuba 20 AUG 7:45pm Cayman Islands v Bermuda 22 AUG 6:00pm Bermuda v US Virgin Islands 22 AUG 7:45pm Cayman Islands v Cuba

Click below to see the entire schedule for the CFU Boys Under-14 Challenge Series:

