Football: Elite top Academy 3-1 in Under-21 action

Cody and Owen Ebanks both struck goals Saturday (7 July) as Elite Sports Club topped Academy Sports Club 3-1 in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Men’s Under-21 action.
“I think we played great. We got a red card early, but we regrouped. We played with one man down, so we put some players in different positions that aren’t used to playing. We played great as a team, and the most important part is that we stayed disciplined” said Elite’s Jevin Ebanks.
Gunnar Studenhoft scored the lone goal for Academy.
