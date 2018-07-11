Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Elite top Academy 3-1 in Under-21 action

July 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cody and Owen Ebanks both struck goals Saturday (7 July) as Elite Sports Club topped Academy Sports Club 3-1 in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Men’s Under-21 action.

“I think we played great. We got a red card early, but we regrouped. We played with one man down, so we put some players in different positions that aren’t used to playing. We played great as a team, and the most important part is that we stayed disciplined” said Elite’s Jevin Ebanks.

Gunnar Studenhoft scored the lone goal for Academy.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

