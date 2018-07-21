Football: Future thumps Academy 5-0 in Under-21 action

A pair of goals from Ricardo Damais helped Future Sports Club defeat Academy Sports Club 5-0 Saturday (14 July) in the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Under-21 action.

Leighton Thomas, Brendan Ebanks, and Alexander Clarke all pitched with scores to secure the victory. Future’s Kameron D’Hue said it was vindication for an early season loss they felt was attainable.

“The first time we played them, we lost 2-1. It wasn’t because they were the better team. We didn’t put away our chances. This game we wanted revenge because we know we are the better team, and we came a lot harder. Last time, we underestimated them before because they were younger than us. We came out full guns, we got the first and the momentum just continued from there on.”

In the second game of the week, Cayman Athletic Sports Club and Elite Sports Club drew 0-0.

CIFA Under-21 semifinals continue this weekend with Academy taking on Elite at the T.E. McField Sports Complex while Future take on Elite at the Ed Bush Playing Field. Both games are set to begin at 7:00 pm on Saturday (21 July).

