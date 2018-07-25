Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Girls U15 nationals look to progress at CONCACAF Championships

July 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

 

Cayman’s Under-15 Girls national football squad continues to take shape as the 2018 CONCACAF Under-15 Championships approaches starting 6th August 6th at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

With the tournament taking place every other year, the squad welcomes both new players on the rise as well as veteran leaders. Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Women’s Football chairman Shakeina Bush says the girls will look to advance the program against the region’s best once again.

“They started off in Group F where they were third, and have since bumped up to Group E. We are currently second in Group E and looking to move up to Group D.”

Grouped with Bahamas, Saint Lucia and Guyana, 15-year old Hannah Scott, who will be playing in her third and final championship says the team is ready to take another step in it’s development.

“In 2016, we won two games and lost one. Unfortunately, we didn’t go through. This year, I think we have a good chance of going through.”

One player to keep an eye on is 13-year old Molly Kehoe. After a win versus Bahamas and a loss to saint lucia in 2017, the Sunset Football Club standout says the team is prepared for the rematch.

“I hope we are going to beat Bahamas again and get revenge on Saint Lucia.”

Bush adds the intense Cayman sun has given them an edge in conditioning.

“The competition is between 9:00 and 1:00 o’clock in the day, so conditioning is a big part of our training. Exposing the girls to those types of climates, and how tough it is in terms of their breathing and fighting through is important here.”

Here is a look at the national team for the 2018 CONCACAF Under-15 Championships:

Hannah Scott

Alexia Bromfield

Shuwayne Fyne

Artemis Deslandes-Hydes

Molly Kehoe

Kasey Golding

Shae Windsor

Lilly Powery

Kayla Bradley

Riley Doyle

Katriona Williams

Ethana Villalobos

Satiah Miller

Kalie Ebanks

Kiara Lemay

Nassaria Whittaker

Chloe Bentick-Lalli

Raeanne Ebanks-Hydes

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

