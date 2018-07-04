Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Football: Mount Pleasant crowned Under-13 Youth Cup champs, Central Brooklyn win third

July 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Mount Pleasant Academy won the all Jamaican battle Saturday (30 June) with a 3-0 victory over Cavalier Soccer Club in the Cayman Airways Under-13 Youth Cup finale.

In the first half, an eager clearance attempt by the Cavalier goalkeeper nearing the edge of the box saw Deandre Jackson gather a lose ball to chip it up and over the defense for an early 1-0 lead.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Jalon Lopez later extended the lead to 2-0. A final goal from Romario Gibbs sealed the game for the Jamaicans. Head Coach Vanie Clarke says the team demonstrated a resilient effort.

“We didn’t come here expecting to necessarily win, but we always knew the work we were putting in would prove the worth of it. As they grew through the tournament, they started feeling more positive about themselves, they started feeling stronger and every challenge that they faced, they overcame them.”

Cavalier’s Jhmar Brown won the Golden Boot with eight goals over the six-day tournament.

In the third place game, an impressive performance by the tournament’s top goalkeeper, Golden Glove winner Kyle Durham helped lead Central Brooklyn Soccer Club of the United States to a win in penalty kicks over Harbour View Football Club of Jamaica. Durham allowed just two goals in the group stage, with just two goals allowed against eventual winner Mount Pleasant Academy in Friday’s (29 June) 2-1 semifinal loss.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

