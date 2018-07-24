Football: Three-medal haul for Academy Sports Club at Disney Cup

Academy Sports Club returned home Monday (23 July) with three medals including one gold at the 2018 Disney Cup International held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort.

Playing in the Gold Division, Academy’s Under-15s took top prize in a 2-1 victory over North Texas’ Dallas Tigres to claim the championship. Academy named Kameron Bennett as the team’s Most Valuable Player, with Daniel Wallace as the team’s leadership award winner.

Also playing in Gold finals were Academy’s Under-11s. The group’s youngest team fell 2-0 to Brazil’s eSportee Pinheiros in the championships game to claim silver. The club named Calyb Fredericks Most Valuable Player, with Preston Duval as the team’s leadership award winner.

The club’s third medal came from the Under-17s who took bronze in the Gold Division. After finishing tied for first place in the group stage with Peru’s Markham at 12 points, Cayman lost 2-1 to Colombia’s ICST Selects in the semifinals. The club named Mason Duval as Most Valuable Player, with Luke Byles as the team’s leadership award winner.

Academy’s Under-13s saw tough competition in the group stage, failing to win a game against clubs such as eventual champions Florida Vikings and runner-up SVG Academy of California.

