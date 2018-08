Day one of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships is in the books, and Cayman’s men squad sits atop the leaderboard.

We sit down with Caribbean Golf Association President Asraph Ali who discusses Cayman’s history hosting the tournament and the infusion of youth golfers in the field.

Cayman has hosted the tournament three times overall, and is hosting the region’s top competition for the first time since 2008.

