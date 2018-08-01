Golf: Cayman men tops after round one of Caribbean Amateur Championships

Cayman’s men’s national golf team welcomed the home field advantage Tuesday (31 July) as they lead the region’s best after one round of action at the 62nd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (CAGC).

For the first time since 2008, the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) hosted the annual tournament at the North Sound Golf Club. The men’s team shot an opening round 291, good for +7 over-par based on four of the top six individual scores.

Team Cayman, however, faced adversity from the first stroke as veteran Michael wight was forced to withdraw due to an injured bicep suffered in warmups. This would have been his 19th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

“Tough break for Michael, he was so pumped up about this. He’s played in every Hoerman Cup for 20 years or so. He’s the stalwart of the team, and was really looking forward to playing well on home soil and driving the team forward” said CIGA President Paul Woodhouse.

He was replaced by brother Phillip Wight, who shot an opening round 78, good for +7 over-par and a tie for 27th.

The veteran’s son, however, Payten Wight, picked up the slack. The 2018 National champion shot an opening round 72, good for +1 over-par and a tie for fourth in the individual standings.

“I felt good, always good to put a number on the board. I didn’t really start that great today, I was two-over after three, but I fought back and got it back to one-over.”

Under-15 Caribbean Junior champion Aaron Jarvis sunk arguably the best shot of the round on the 14th hole with an incredible 30-foot putt. He’d finish +3 over-par shooting 74, placing him in a tie for 11th place.

“I got off to a good start birding the first, just made a few mistakes on par threes. Besides that, my game was solid.”

Round one performances from Cayman’s Brian Ross (tied 4th, +1) and Justin Hastings (tied 9th, +2) ensured Cayman had three men’s golfers in the top ten of the individual standings.

For the ladies, 2018 National champion Emily Ribbins shot an opening round 81 good for +10 over-par (tied 13th). Caribbean Girls 13-15 champion Holly McLean finished round one with a score of 82 good for +11 over-par (tied 15th). Nitti Howe sits in a tie for 17th overall shooting +12 over-par (83). Isabel Mendes finished 20th overall shooting +17 over-par (88).

Cayman’s women’s team is sixth overall, trailing leader Puerto Rico (+1)

View all the results from the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships here.

