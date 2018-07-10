Golf: Cayman welcomes home two champions from Caribbean Juniors

The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) saw two amateurs win top prize at this year’s Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships (CAJGC) at the Caymanas Country Club in St. Catherine, Jamaica 4th-6th July.

13-year old Holly McLean won the Girls 11-13 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships Friday (6 July) after shooting a final round 82 +10 over par to finish the tournament +30. McLean clinched the victory over runner-up Emily Mayne of Jamaica who finished +39 over par.

This was the first Caribbean Amateur junior title for McLean in just her third time competing at the event after finishing 5th overall for her division in 2017.

“It was good competition, it also got difficult in the afternoon because the wind picked up and the greens got firm. If you played in the morning it was a lot easier in the afternoon. I ended up playing every afternoon.”

After just a two stroke lead on day one shooting an opening round 82, McLean broke the lead open in round two with a tournament best 81. Mayne’s second round 89 put enough distance between the two golfers for McLean to secure the victory.

“On the final day I didn’t play that good, I thought I lost it but on the 18th hole my coach was like ‘you won by nine shots’.

In the Boys Under-15 Division, Aaron Jarvis finished tied for first place with Puerto Rico’s Diego Saavedra after a final round 72 even-par for a three-day score of +5.

“I was playing well the whole day until I got to the back nine. I was struggling but I came back from four shots. In the last four holes, I gave myself a chance to win. I bogeyed the last hole.”

The two golfers were neck-in-neck each round with Jarvis shooting an opening round 70 to Saavedra’s 71. The Puerto Rican regained the stroke in round two shooting 78 to Jarvis’ 79. With CAJGC traditionally a team competition, the table was left a draw after the final round. Jarvis says he was eager to decide a winner.

” I wish we could have gone to a playoff, but it’s still a good result.”

Cayman finished 7th overall among the nine countries in competition.

