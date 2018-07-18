Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Golf: Jarvis 28th, McLean exits at Scotland’s Jr Open Championships

July 17, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Caribbean Junior golf champions wrapped up two rounds of action Tuesday (17 July) in St. Andrews, Scotland for the 2018 Junior Open Championships.

After two rounds, 13-year old Holly McLean missed the cut shooting +29 over par 169. McLean shot a round one 83 Monday, followed by a round two 86 Tuesday.

15-year old Aaron Jarvis sits in 28th overall with opening round scores of 72 and 75 for a two-day score of +5 over par 147.

The final round goes Wednesday 18th July.

Ten of Cayman’s golfers including both McLean and Jarvis, will compete in the region’s top competition 31st July – 3rd August at the North Sound Golf Club for the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

