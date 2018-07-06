Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
Sports

Golf: Juniors in the title hunt at 2018 Caribbean Junior Championships

July 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Seven of the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) nationals have finished two rounds of action at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club in St. Catherine, Jamaica for the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships.

In the Boys Under-15 division, Aaron Jarvis is tied for second overall with a combined score of +5  after an opening round best 70 Wednesday (4 July) followed by a second round 79 Thursday (5 July). Not far behind is 2017 Under-13 runner up Justin Hastings.

Hastings followed an opening round 79 with a second round 74 to sit in fourth overall with a combined score of +9. Cayman’s Thomas Dickens currently sits in 16th overall with a score of +36 after two rounds, shooting 85 and 95 to open the tournament.

In the Girls 11-13 division, Holly McLean leads the way in first overall with a score of +20 after shooting an opening round 83 and a second round 81. Cayman’s Lauren Needham sits in 6th overall shooting +40 after two rounds with scores of 87 and 97.

Andy Hastings sits in 5th overall in the Boys 11-13 division with a score of +17 after shooting 83 and 78 in the opening rounds. Todd Purton is tied for 10th overall shooting +31 with scores of 89 and 86 over the first two days of competition.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: