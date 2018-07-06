Golf: Juniors in the title hunt at 2018 Caribbean Junior Championships

Seven of the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) nationals have finished two rounds of action at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club in St. Catherine, Jamaica for the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships.

In the Boys Under-15 division, Aaron Jarvis is tied for second overall with a combined score of +5 after an opening round best 70 Wednesday (4 July) followed by a second round 79 Thursday (5 July). Not far behind is 2017 Under-13 runner up Justin Hastings.

Hastings followed an opening round 79 with a second round 74 to sit in fourth overall with a combined score of +9. Cayman’s Thomas Dickens currently sits in 16th overall with a score of +36 after two rounds, shooting 85 and 95 to open the tournament.

In the Girls 11-13 division, Holly McLean leads the way in first overall with a score of +20 after shooting an opening round 83 and a second round 81. Cayman’s Lauren Needham sits in 6th overall shooting +40 after two rounds with scores of 87 and 97.

Andy Hastings sits in 5th overall in the Boys 11-13 division with a score of +17 after shooting 83 and 78 in the opening rounds. Todd Purton is tied for 10th overall shooting +31 with scores of 89 and 86 over the first two days of competition.

