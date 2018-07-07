Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Golf: McLean takes top prize at 2018 Caribbean Amateur Junior Championships

July 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
One of Cayman’s youngest amateur golfers will bring home her first major regional title.

13-year old Holly McLean won the 2018 Girls 11-13 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships Friday (6 July) after shooting a final round 82 +10 over par to finish the tournament +30. McLean clinched the victory over runner-up Emily Mayne of Jamaica who finished +39 over par.

This was the first Caribbean Amateur junior title for McLean in just her third time competing at the event after finishing 5th overall for her division in 2017.

Cayman’s Lauren Needham finished fifth overall with a final score of +55.

In the Boys Under-15 Division, Aaron Jarvis finished tied for first place with Puerto Rico’s Diego Saavedra after a final round 72 even-par for a three-day score of +5.

In 2016, Jarvis won the Boys 11-13 championship. In 2017, he finished second overall in the Boys Under-15 division. This was the 15-year old’s fifth time competing in the tournament.

14-year old Justin Hastings finished 5th overall with a three-day score of +13. Thomas Dickens was 12th with a final score of +45.

For Boys 11-13, Andy Hastings finished tied for fifth with an overall score of +29, while Todd Purton finished tied for tenth with a final score of +49.

 

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

