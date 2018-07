Francesco Molinari became Italy’s first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par 69 to win the 2018 Open Championships at Carnoustie on Sunday (July 22).

The 35-year-old from Turin underlined his status as the hottest player in world golf by finishing with an eight-under total of 276.

We recap the action with Hurley’s Media in-house golf expert, Z99’s Teri Bilewitch.

