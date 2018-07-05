Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
News

Government aware of Cuban hunger strike, says it’s ensuring health of migrants

July 4, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Government leaders say they’re aware and monitoring a situation at the Immigration Detention Centre and they’re making sure those living there remain healthy and safe.

This comes after several Cuban migrants being held at the centre say they’re starting a hunger strike.

The men recently posted a cellphone video from inside the IDC. They’re upset with the amount of time they’ve been held — three have been there for more than two years.

A Government spokesperson tells Cayman 27 daily meals are prepared and special dietary requirements met. That was one of the complaints from the migrants.

GIS says migrants are briefed on activities available as part of a work programme.

We also asked about how the migrants were able to post the video to social media. A GIS spokesperson provided the following statement: 

“Although cellular devices are not allowed within the facility due to safety and security concerns, the migrants held at the IDC do have access to external communication and are coordinated by IDC management.” 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

