GT pond once filled with garbage is now clean

George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly registers her dissatisfaction with the lack of support from the Department of Environmental Health in her quest to clean a filthy pond on Outpost Drive, Windsor Park. A few dozen people came to her rescue, and helped Ms. Conolly clean the pond in Windsor Park. Windsor Park resident Noel Smith, who helped clean the pond, said most of the people who turned up to help were foreigners and he is truly disappointed there were not a lot of Caymanians taking part in the effort.

The clean up took a week to clear all the trash dumped in the pond. MLA Conolly said she plans to make the area into a community park in the near future. After taking years of trash out of the pond, the community said they plan to keep it clean.

