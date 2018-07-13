Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Crime News

Gun found near Smith Cove

July 12, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A tip-off from a beachgoer leads police to a firearm near Smith Cove. According to police a handgun containing one round of ammunition was recovered at the popular beach spot yesterday (11 July.)

We received the photos showing the police activity Wednesday (11 July) afternoon, but they would not provide any information on the operation.

In a release today (12 July,) police say a member of the public spotted a firearm in the vicinity of the beach around 1 p.m. and they responded to that report. Police said this is the ninth firearm recovered this year.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

