Gun found near Smith Cove

A tip-off from a beachgoer leads police to a firearm near Smith Cove. According to police a handgun containing one round of ammunition was recovered at the popular beach spot yesterday (11 July.)

We received the photos showing the police activity Wednesday (11 July) afternoon, but they would not provide any information on the operation.

In a release today (12 July,) police say a member of the public spotted a firearm in the vicinity of the beach around 1 p.m. and they responded to that report. Police said this is the ninth firearm recovered this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

