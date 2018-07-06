Head start turtles ‘fight tested’ before historic Sister Islands releases

Turtle Centre Managing Director Tim Adam told Cayman 27 years of research went into safely pulling off historic sister islands turtle releases like Wednesday’s in Little Cayman.

He said a couple years ago, after thorough testing, the Turtle Centre pioneered translocation of turtle eggs by aircraft. He told Cayman 27 similar testing took place before attempting to fly the head start turtles in an un-pressurized aircraft.

“[We] took them back, we looked at them against their siblings, and they did fine, so we knew that we have proven that these animals can fly, we’re not the only ones that fly animals, we are the only place in the world that breeds sea turtles in captivity, so we have the full life-cycle that we have been able to study, to know what works for these animals, to avoid the things that don’t work well for the animals,” explained Mr. Adam.

The Turtle Centre is partnering with Cayman Airways this year to mark both organisations’ 50th anniversary milestone by releasing 50 head start turtles on Grand Cayman, and 50 in the Sister Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

