Health City featured in Harvard Business Review

Cayman’s own Health City was recognized in one of the most popular business review magazines worldwide, the Harvard Business Review. The coverage threw the spotlight on Cayman’s budding medical tourism industry and the authors highlighted Health City, saying it has created a model for change.

Director of Business Development at Health City Cayman Islands Shomari Scott said being featured will be good for Cayman.

“Its a proud moment for us that we continue to put Cayman on the map in a positive light and when you have an entity such as Harvard business review it makes it just makes it such that our hospital is elevated the Cayman Islands are also elevated and all of our customers who have come to us.“

Hopefully, he added, the coverage will bring more business to Cayman’s shores.

