Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News

Health City featured in Harvard Business Review

July 10, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman’s own Health City was recognized in one of the most popular business review magazines worldwide, the Harvard Business Review. The coverage threw the spotlight on Cayman’s budding medical tourism industry and the authors highlighted Health City, saying it has created a model for change.

Director of Business Development at Health City Cayman Islands Shomari Scott said being featured will be good for Cayman.
Its a proud moment for us that we continue to put Cayman on the map in a positive light and when you have an entity such as Harvard business review it makes it just makes it such that our hospital is elevated the Cayman Islands are also elevated and all of our customers who have come to us.

Hopefully, he added, the coverage will bring more business to Cayman’s shores.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: