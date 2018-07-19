Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Health screenings continue for new students

July 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

If your children are set to attend any school in Cayman for the first time this fall, they are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins.

Health screenings will continue at the John Gray High School medical centre from now until 17 August, according to Government Information Services. 

They’ll also be available at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20-31 August.

Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the public health department weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Those in Cayman Brac can call the public health nurse at Faith Hospital on 948-2243.

For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

