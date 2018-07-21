Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Business News

HSA recalls flagged drug Valsartan

July 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority pulls the plug on generic medication Valsartan.
And it’s calling on patients using the high blood pressure and heart failure drug to call them, that is if they have not already been contacted by HSA staff about the drug.
The United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency issued a recall on the medication after potential cancer-causing impurity was discovered in the products.
The HSA said, in a statement today (20 July,) it has been contacting all its patients who are currently using the prescribed medication to provide them with a recommended alternative.
HSA said patients should continue using Valsartan until their physician prescribes an alternative since the risk of harm may be higher if treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: