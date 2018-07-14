Iguana culling not working, cullers facing land challenges

Cayman’s green iguana numbers are climbing and those seeking to get the invasive species under control say they are running into a serious stumbling block. Last year the Department of Environment recorded 1,060,687 invasive green iguanas here on Islands. According to DOE terrestrial resources unit manager Fred Burton, 14 cullers combined their efforts and netted nearly 29,000 green iguanas from May to November of 2017.

DOE research officer Jane Haakonsson Said the push to deal with the iguanas living in prime habitat areas are out of their reach. “You know we can’t (go) culling on private lands unless giving consent…and so yes we’ve had a lot of experimental culls we always knew that they weren’t gonna make a difference in the population as it is but more to make informed decisions about what to do going forward,” she said.

The DOE is expected to release a new estimate on the current green iguana population later this year.

