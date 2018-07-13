Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Iguanas creating problems on Cayman roads

July 12, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read

Those at the Department Of Environment are advising drivers to exercise caution as more and more green iguanas are finding their way into oncoming traffic and its posing a possible safety concern. More and more iguanas are ending up as roadkill on almost every road in Cayman and terrestrial research officer of D.O.E, Jane Haakonsson says there’s an increase in the invasive species population.

The department started our annual survey in 2014 and since then we’ve seen a rapid increase in the population size, sometimes when environmental condition favorited. Particularly we’ve seen growth rates of up to double time in one year. We have a lot of road work and its probable that they exacerbate the problem and a lot of forests is being cut down and so forth. The ones that are nesting, the graved females I’m sure you’ve all seen the eggs on the road, these iguanas are looking for a place to nest and its the same thing with the turtle being more vulnerable when they come to the beaches to nest. These animals are coming down off the trees and coming down during the heat of the day when they’re warm and of course full of eggs they are less likely to get out of the way.

The D.O.E annual iguana census results are expected to be released later this year.

