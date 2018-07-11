Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Illegal deportee held, remains in custody

July 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A social media tip-off leads to the arrest of an illegal deportee in Lower Valley. The St. Vincent national remains in custody tonight (10 July.)

According to a Department of Immigration release this afternoon the man was arrested in a joint operation with the public’s assistance last Wednesday (4 July.)
Immigration said the man had been living in Grand Cayman on various work permits after being deported from another country. The man was deported from the UK after serving an 11 year jail term for a drug offence.
The man was arrested by Immigration officers for making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant. Immigration said the man will be deported at the end of his legal matter.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

