Illegal deportee held, remains in custody

A social media tip-off leads to the arrest of an illegal deportee in Lower Valley. The St. Vincent national remains in custody tonight (10 July.)

According to a Department of Immigration release this afternoon the man was arrested in a joint operation with the public’s assistance last Wednesday (4 July.)

Immigration said the man had been living in Grand Cayman on various work permits after being deported from another country. The man was deported from the UK after serving an 11 year jail term for a drug offence.

The man was arrested by Immigration officers for making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant. Immigration said the man will be deported at the end of his legal matter.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

