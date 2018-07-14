Illegal St. Vincent man deported from Cayman

The St. Vincent national arrested after a social media tipoff last week has been deported.

According to a Government Information Services spokesperson Immigration dealt with the man administratively yesterday (12 July) and deported him without incident.

His name was not released. Earlier this week Department of Immigration released information that the man was arrested in a joint operation with the public’s assistance last Wednesday (4 July.)

Immigration said the man had been living in Grand Cayman on various work permits after being deported from another country. The man was deported from the UK after serving time on an 11 year jail term for a drug offence.

The man was arrested by Immigration officers for making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

