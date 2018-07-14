Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Illegal St. Vincent man deported from Cayman

July 14, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The St. Vincent national arrested after a social media tipoff last week has been deported.

According to a Government Information Services spokesperson Immigration dealt with the man administratively yesterday (12 July) and deported him without incident.

His name was not released. Earlier this week Department of Immigration released information that the man was arrested in a joint operation with the public’s assistance last Wednesday (4 July.)
Immigration said the man had been living in Grand Cayman on various work permits after being deported from another country. The man was deported from the UK after serving time on an 11 year jail term for a drug offence.
The man was arrested by Immigration officers for making false representations and being a prohibited immigrant.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

