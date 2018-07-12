Immigration Dept says 4 detainees are continuing to refuse food

Four detainees are said to be continuing their hunger strike at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC.)

The Department of Immigration issued a release late this afternoon (11 July) saying officials received notification that the four detainees are still currently refusing regular meals provided by the IDC. A group comprised of eight detainees began refusing regular meals from staff last Monday (2 July.) The individuals are said to be protesting the time it has taken for their legal matters to be processed through the court system. The Department said onsite officers with Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS), who are responsible for facilitating daily routines and security, initiated their protocols for persons who refused meals last week. Those included putting the individuals on hourly watch while continuing to closely monitor the situation. The release said IDC officials clarified that the detainees are refusing meals provided by the facility, but are known to be eating personal food items.

Last week we brought you a story in which 8 Cuban detainees announced via social media that they were engaging in a hunger strike to have their application for asylum in Cayman heard. The group of men had claimed to be members of the Opposition political party in Cuba They said they feared going back home.

According to the Department of Immigration, the IDC is operating with 13 detainees, 12 males and one female.

