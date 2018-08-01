Immigration launches amnesty for overstayers

The Immigration Department announces a get out of prosecution free card for certain immigration offences.

Starting tomorrow (1 August) the Department says it will kick off a one month amnesty from prosecution for offences like overstaying and working for employers not named in work permits.

In a statement this evening (31 July) the Department said the amnesty takes effect from 8.30 a.m. tomorrow and will run until 3 p.m. on 31 August. Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said the amnesty is part of government’s continuing effort to aid in crime reduction, as well as, reducing criminal activity.

The Department said there are four scenarios illegal foreign nationals can voluntarily leave Cayman without being prosecuted.

Persons who are residing illegally in the Cayman Islands, i.e., individuals without a valid work permit or any other lawful permission to remain in the Islands. Employers may cancel work permits for employees for whom they have no work. Similarly, employees who are employed on a valid work permit, but whose employers no longer have full-time employment for them may cancel their work permit. Also, workers who are not working for the employer named on their work permit will be allowed the opportunity to depart voluntarily.

The Immigration Department said Enforcement division will continue targeted operations and proactive patrols during the amnesty period and those caught breaking the law will be prosecuted.

To learn more: Media Release – DOI Announces Immigration Amnesty (1)

